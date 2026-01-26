The 437th Airlift Wing conducts a community engagement event during Exercise Palmetto Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift wing pose for a group photo with Rota’s assistant mayor in front of a C-17 Globemaster III during a community engagement event as a part of exercise Palmetto Reach at Rota International Airport, Rota, Jan. 20, 2026. Community engagement events build rapport with local communities, strengthening support and relations between the community and military. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)