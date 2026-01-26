(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Aircraft Maintenance [Image 10 of 10]

    Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron remove cargo from a C-130J Super Hercules during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Training across multiple locations increases adaptability, enabling combat-ready Airmen to operate effectively despite distance, resources, or limited infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 07:35
    Photo ID: 9496248
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-YH622-1143
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.31 MB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Aircraft Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

