Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Shamir Suiter, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, prepares a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to receive cargo during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force's ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)