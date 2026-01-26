Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing unload a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)