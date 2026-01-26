U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Armando Martinez, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aerospace propulsion specialist, checks a C-130 Super Hercules aircraft engine during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 07:35
|Photo ID:
|9496230
|VIRIN:
|260127-Z-YH622-1063
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Aircraft Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.