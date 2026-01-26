Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Armando Martinez, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aerospace propulsion specialist, checks a C-130 Super Hercules aircraft engine during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise was designed to strengthen Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) ability to disperse combat airpower throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding strategic ambiguity to adversary decision-making. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)