Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare a C-130J Super Hercules to receive cargo during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Training across multiple locations increases adaptability, enabling combat-ready Airmen to operate effectively despite distance, resources, or limited infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)