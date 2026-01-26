U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare a C-130J Super Hercules to receive cargo during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Training across multiple locations increases adaptability, enabling combat-ready Airmen to operate effectively despite distance, resources, or limited infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|01.26.2026
|01.28.2026 07:35
|9496247
|260127-Z-YH622-1137
|8256x5504
|14.9 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Exercise Aircraft Maintenance [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.