Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dalton Ripley, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionic specialist, cleans struts on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force's ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)