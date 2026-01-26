(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

    Exercise Aircraft Maintenance

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dalton Ripley, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionic specialist, cleans struts on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 27, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force's ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026
    Photo ID: 9496238
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-YH622-1112
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
