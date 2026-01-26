French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing host a tour for French Armed Forces firefighters in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Expanding relationships with allies builds trust and allows more robust capabilities in executing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)