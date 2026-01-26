French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing discuss their capabilities while hosting a tour for French Armed Forces firefighters in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. As first responders, firefighters deployed to CENTCOM must work with partners and allies to coordinate tactics and resources to provide effective rapid emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)