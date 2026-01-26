French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A French Armed Forces firefighter sits in the driver’s seat of a U.S. Air Force fire truck assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing during a tour in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. As first responders, firefighters deployed to CENTCOM must work with partners and allies to coordinate tactics and resources to provide effective rapid emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)