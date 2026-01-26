French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing explain their fire trucks’ capabilities while hosting a tour for French Armed Forces firefighters in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Firefighters deployed to CENTCOM work with multiple allies and partners to ensure they are able to provide assistance when needed during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)