    French firefighters tour U.S. fire house [Image 5 of 10]

    French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing explain their fire trucks’ capabilities while hosting a tour for French Armed Forces firefighters in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Firefighters deployed to CENTCOM work with multiple allies and partners to ensure they are able to provide assistance when needed during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 23:49
    Photo ID: 9495858
    VIRIN: 260122-F-VR222-1134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, French firefighters tour U.S. fire house [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    Partners & Allies
    Fire & Emergency Services

