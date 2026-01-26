French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing present a video while hosting a tour for French Armed Forces firefighters in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. Firefighters deployed to CENTCOM work with multiple allies and partners to ensure they are able to provide assistance when needed during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)
