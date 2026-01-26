French firefighters tour U.S. fire house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cedric Murphy, 380th Fire and Emergency Services flight firefighter, exchanges patches during a tour for French Armed Forces firefighters in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2026. As first responders, firefighters deployed to CENTCOM must work with partners and allies to coordinate tactics and resources to provide effective rapid emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. James Cason)