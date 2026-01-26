(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise&#xA; [Image 15 of 15]

    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise

    JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, 1st Brigade execute static-line jumps during a multinational airborne exercise over Ojojihara Training Area, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Seven aircraft—one JASDF C-2, two JASDF C-130Hs and four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules—airdropped approximately 260 paratroopers from the JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade and the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The exercise marked the first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from Japan and the United States to enhance interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026
    VIRIN: 260117-F-ZV099-6373
    Location: JP
    USAF
    11th Airborne Division
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Multinational Airborne Exercise

