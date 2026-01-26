Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron return from a multinational airborne exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The exercise marked the first Japan Ground Self-Defense Force-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from the United States and Japan to enhance interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)