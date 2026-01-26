U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Brigade board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a multinational airborne exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The exercise marked the first Japan Ground Self-Defense Force-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from the United States and Japan to enhance interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9495723
|VIRIN:
|260117-F-ZV099-5729
|Resolution:
|4349x2899
|Size:
|611.75 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
