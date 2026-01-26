(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise [Image 6 of 15]

    JAPAN

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Brigade board a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a multinational airborne exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. The exercise marked the first Japan Ground Self-Defense Force-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from the United States and Japan to enhance interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9495723
    VIRIN: 260117-F-ZV099-5729
    Resolution: 4349x2899
    Size: 611.75 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota supports first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    11th Airborne Division
    C-130J Super Hercules
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    1st Airborne Brigade
    Multinational Airborne Exercise

