U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Brigade board onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Seven aircraft—one JASDF C-2, two JASDF C-130Hs and four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules—airdropped approximately 260 paratroopers from the JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade and the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The exercise marked the first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from Japan and the United States to enhance interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9495719
|VIRIN:
|260117-F-ZV099-5666
|Resolution:
|5663x3185
|Size:
|854.1 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
