U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Hubbard, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J loadmaster, conducts a final safety check during static-line jumps aboard a USAF C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36 AS over Ojojihara Training Area, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Jan. 17, 2026. Seven aircraft—one JASDF C-2, two JASDF C-130Hs and four U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules—airdropped approximately 260 paratroopers from the JGSDF 1st Airborne Brigade and the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division. The exercise marked the first JGSDF-hosted multinational airborne operation conducted on Japanese soil and brought together airborne forces from Japan and the United States to enhance interoperability and airborne insertion capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)