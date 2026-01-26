U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Giorgio, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to offload U.S. Army paratroopers during exercise North Wind 26 at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Exercise North Wind 26 reinforced the ability of U.S. and Japanese forces to rapidly integrate, operate in austere cold-weather conditions, and execute complex joint missions in support of regional security and alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9495712
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-ID959-2561
|Resolution:
|4943x3295
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.