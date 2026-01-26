(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26 [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Giorgio, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares to offload U.S. Army paratroopers during exercise North Wind 26 at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Exercise North Wind 26 reinforced the ability of U.S. and Japanese forces to rapidly integrate, operate in austere cold-weather conditions, and execute complex joint missions in support of regional security and alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9495712
    VIRIN: 260122-F-ID959-2561
    Resolution: 4943x3295
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Winter
    Static Line Jump
    Joint Forcible Entry
    Paratroopers
    Interoperability
    Joint

