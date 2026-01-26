(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Forcible Entry, Static Line Jump, Joint, Paratroopers, Interoperability, Winter

    Joint Forcible Entry, Static Line Jump, Joint, Paratroopers, Interoperability, Winter

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Osgard, a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J aircraft commander and mission commander for North Wind 26, operates a C-130J Super Hercules after executing a joint forcible entry operation during exercise North Wind 26 at the Hokkaido Large-Scale Exercise Area, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Exercise North Wind 26 reinforced the ability of U.S. and Japanese forces to rapidly integrate, operate in austere cold-weather conditions, and execute complex joint missions in support of regional security and alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9495708
    VIRIN: 260122-F-ID959-2472
    Resolution: 5844x3896
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Winter
    Static Line Jump
    Joint Forcible Entry
    Paratroopers
    Interoperability
    Joint

