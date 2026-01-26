Joint Forcible Entry, Static Line Jump, Joint, Paratroopers, Interoperability, Winter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joshua Osgard, a 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J aircraft commander and mission commander for North Wind 26, operates a C-130J Super Hercules after executing a joint forcible entry operation during exercise North Wind 26 at the Hokkaido Large-Scale Exercise Area, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Exercise North Wind 26 reinforced the ability of U.S. and Japanese forces to rapidly integrate, operate in austere cold-weather conditions, and execute complex joint missions in support of regional security and alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)