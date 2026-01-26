U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron taxi on the flightline during exercise North Wind 26 at Chitose Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Exercise North Wind 26 reinforced the ability of U.S. and Japanese forces to rapidly integrate, operate in austere cold-weather conditions, and execute complex joint missions in support of regional security and alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)