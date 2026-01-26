U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cory McCloskey, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, recovers static line after personnel jump during exercise North Wind 26 at the Hokkaido Large-Scale Exercise Area, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Four C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted an airfield seizure and airdrop insertion of 106 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Brigade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)