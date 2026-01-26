(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26 [Image 11 of 14]

    U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cory McCloskey, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, recovers static line after personnel jump during exercise North Wind 26 at the Hokkaido Large-Scale Exercise Area, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Four C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted an airfield seizure and airdrop insertion of 106 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Brigade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 20:44
    Photo ID: 9495706
    VIRIN: 260122-F-ID959-2213
    Resolution: 3906x3018
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Forcible Entry, Static Line Jump, Joint, Paratroopers, Interoperability, Winter
    Winter
    Static Line Jump
    Joint Forcible Entry
    Paratroopers
    Interoperability
    Joint

