U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cory McCloskey, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, recovers static line after personnel jump during exercise North Wind 26 at the Hokkaido Large-Scale Exercise Area, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Four C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted an airfield seizure and airdrop insertion of 106 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Brigade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9495706
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-ID959-2213
|Resolution:
|3906x3018
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26 [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.