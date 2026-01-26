U.S., Japan refine arctic capabilities during exercise North Wind 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, 2nd Brigade, executes a static line jump during exercise North Wind 26 at the Hokkaido Large-Scale Exercise Area, Japan, Jan. 22, 2026. Exercise North Wind 26 reinforced the ability of U.S. and Japanese forces to rapidly integrate, operate in austere cold-weather conditions, and execute complex joint missions in support of regional security and alliance readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)