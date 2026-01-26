355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, and a pilot assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing prepare to take off in an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Redmond participated in a familiarization flight to better understand the Skyraider II’s mission set and capabilities, enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)