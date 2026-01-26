(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 6 of 6]

    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, and a pilot assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing prepare to take off in an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Redmond participated in a familiarization flight to better understand the Skyraider II’s mission set and capabilities, enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9494794
    VIRIN: 260121-F-KQ087-1147
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

