U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, and a pilot assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing prepare to take off in an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. Redmond participated in a familiarization flight to better understand the Skyraider II’s mission set and capabilities, enhancing mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 13:09
|Photo ID:
|9494794
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-KQ087-1147
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.