    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 3 of 6]

    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, far left; Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th WG command chief, left; and pilots assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing approach two OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The Skyraider II will provide special operations forces the ability to tailor effects to support the joint force delivering close air support, precision strike, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9494791
    VIRIN: 260121-F-KQ087-1069
    Resolution: 5006x3331
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

