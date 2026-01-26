355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, far left; Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th WG command chief, left; and pilots assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing approach two OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The Skyraider II will provide special operations forces the ability to tailor effects to support the joint force delivering close air support, precision strike, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)