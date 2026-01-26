U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, receives a pre-flight briefing about the OA-1K Skyraider II prior to a familiarization flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The briefing enhanced mission readiness by ensuring all aircrew were synchronized and prepared for safe and effective operations prior to flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 13:09
|Photo ID:
|9494790
|VIRIN:
|260121-F-KQ087-1038
|Resolution:
|4685x3117
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.