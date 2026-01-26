355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, receives a pre-flight briefing about the OA-1K Skyraider II prior to a familiarization flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The briefing enhanced mission readiness by ensuring all aircrew were synchronized and prepared for safe and effective operations prior to flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)