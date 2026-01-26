355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, is fitted for a helmet prior to an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft familiarization flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The 492nd Special Operations Wing showcased the Skyraider II and its capabilities to 355th Wing leadership in preparation for the aircraft’s assignment to DM with the 492nd SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)