    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, is fitted for a helmet prior to an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft familiarization flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The 492nd Special Operations Wing showcased the Skyraider II and its capabilities to 355th Wing leadership in preparation for the aircraft’s assignment to DM with the 492nd SOW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9494789
    VIRIN: 260121-F-KQ087-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

