355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kelvin Hatcher, 355th Wing command chief, adjusts the microphone on his helmet with guidance from aircrew assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. The 492nd SOW trains aircrews flying the Skyraider II to be ready to go whenever they are called upon to support Air Force Special Operations Command missions, any time, any place. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)