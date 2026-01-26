(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight [Image 5 of 6]

    355th Wing OA-1K Skyraider II familiarization flight

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Redmond, 355th Wing deputy commander, grabs a helmet prior to takeoff in an OA-1K Skyraider II aircraft assigned to the 492nd Special Operations Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 21, 2026. 355th Wing leadership familiarized themselves with one of the new assets coming to DM in order to lead from the front and ensure Airmen across the base are mission ready on any platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 13:09
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
