Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The F-16 played a key role in executing airpower missions, deterring aggression, and participating in broader security across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|12.29.2025
|01.27.2026 07:24
|9494223
|251230-F-UY946-1080
|7834x5223
|3.82 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|9
|1
