Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The F-16 played a key role in executing airpower missions, deterring aggression, and participating in broader security across the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)