Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

U.S. Air Force Capt. Janson Lesser, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a pre-flight inspection of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. This team provides U.S. Air Forces Central with global reach aerial refueling capability, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)