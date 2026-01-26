Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Knight, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, looks out of his boom pod as an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. Knight ensured the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)