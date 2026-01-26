U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Knight, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, looks out of his boom pod as an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft to refuel over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. Knight ensured the safe and efficient fuel transfer from the tanker aircraft to a receiver aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 07:24
|Photo ID:
|9494220
|VIRIN:
|251230-F-UY946-1027
|Resolution:
|7226x4817
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.