Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

U.S. Air Force aircrew assigned to the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron review maintenance logs from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The aircrew provided U.S. Air Forces Central with global reach aerial refueling capability, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)