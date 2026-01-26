Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

U.S. Air Force Capt. Janson Lesser, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, reviews KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft maintenance logs with Senior Airman Alexander Knight, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The aircrew provided U.S. Air Forces Central with global reach aerial refueling capability, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
