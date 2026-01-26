(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

    Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Janson Lesser, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron pilot, reviews KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft maintenance logs with Senior Airman Alexander Knight, 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, before a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. The aircrew provided U.S. Air Forces Central with global reach aerial refueling capability, supporting U.S. and coalition aircraft throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 07:24
    Photo ID: 9494211
    VIRIN: 251230-F-UY946-1004
    Resolution: 7482x4988
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    F-16
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM

