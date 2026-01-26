Aerial Refueling Fighting Falcons

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft refuels from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 30, 2025. Aerial refueling allows aircraft to extend their combat range and loiter time, allowing them to remain airborne for longer periods and remain effective throughout the CENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)
