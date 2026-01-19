SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260116-N-JG616-1033

Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and Rear Adm. Touri Sasaki, Japan Self Defense Force Deputy Director General for Project Management, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA), await the start of the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)