260116-N-JG616-1033
Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, and Rear Adm. Touri Sasaki, Japan Self Defense Force Deputy Director General for Project Management, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA), await the start of the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9493971
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-JG616-1033
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|768.39 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.