SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year

U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) employees socialize during the command’s 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)