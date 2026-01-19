(Left to Right) Rear Adm. Touri Sasaki, Japan Self Defense Force Deputy Director General for Project Management, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA); Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet; Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, Commander CFT-70 and Carrier Group 5; Akihiro Tanoue, from the Yokosuka Defense Office; and Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC); prepare to strike the sake barrel's top with wooden mallets, in a traditional Japanese "Kagami Biraki" ceremony during SRF-JRMC’s 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9493965
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-JG616-1015
|Resolution:
|2048x1153
|Size:
|753.82 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year [Image 10 of 10], by Randall Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.