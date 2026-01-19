SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(Left to Right) Rear Adm. Touri Sasaki, Japan Self Defense Force Deputy Director General for Project Management, Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency (ATLA); Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet; Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, Commander CFT-70 and Carrier Group 5; Akihiro Tanoue, from the Yokosuka Defense Office; and Capt. Wendel Penetrante, Commander of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC); prepare to strike the sake barrel's top with wooden mallets, in a traditional Japanese "Kagami Biraki" ceremony during SRF-JRMC’s 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)