    SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year [Image 4 of 10]

    SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) employees socialize and enjoy traditional Japanese cuisine during the command’s 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Aya Stewart)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9493962
    VIRIN: 260116-N-FI991-1024
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.97 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year [Image 10 of 10], by Aya Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

