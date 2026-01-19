SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Masayuki Udagawa from the Temporary Service Shop (X99), Toshiaki Kishi from the Industrial Safety Support Branch (C934), Teruyasu Amano from the Knowledge Retention Training Branch (C939), and Shuuichi Yamamoto from the Shipfitter Shop (X11) perform a traditional "Kiyari" chat during SRF-JRMC’s 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. A Kiyari chant is a Japanese labor song encouraging heavy physical work, such as moving or carrying construction wood. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)