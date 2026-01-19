SRF-JRMC Celebrates the New Year

U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center’s (SRF-JRMC) Shuuichi Yamamoto from the Shipfitter Shop (X11) performs a portion of the traditional "Kiyari" chat during SRF-JRMC’s 2026 New Year celebration on Jan. 16. A Kiyari chant is a Japanese labor song encouraging heavy physical work, such as moving or carrying construction wood. For over 75-years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Randall Baucom)
