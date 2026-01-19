U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Quinci Elphinstone, the officer in charge, supervises as Marines work alongside members of the Infantería de Marina de Panamá to complete wiring on an explosive setup during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The training strengthens interoperability and coordination through combined, partner-focused instruction. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)