    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training [Image 12 of 21]

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

    PANAMA

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A live training explosive using an alternate technique detonates during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22–26, 2026. The combined event highlights shared technical proficiency and strengthens interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:26
    Photo ID: 9493377
    VIRIN: 260122-A-CM201-7178
    Resolution: 4096x2480
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Marine Corps
    Combat Engineer

