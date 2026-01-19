U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A live training explosive using an alternate technique detonates during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22–26, 2026. The combined event highlights shared technical proficiency and strengthens interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and Panamanian partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)