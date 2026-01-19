U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. James Ralston, assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, and Cabo Segundo Carlos Montbeliard, with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, prepare for a controlled detonation during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The activity advances bilateral security efforts by fostering interoperability through invited, combined training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
