U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

Sargento Segundo Brayan Rivera, with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, interacts with U.S. Marines during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama seeks to reinforce professional relationships by encouraging collaboration and mutual understanding throughout combined training events alongside Panama’s security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)