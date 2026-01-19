(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training [Image 11 of 21]

    U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

    PANAMA

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Sargento Segundo Brayan Rivera, with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, interacts with U.S. Marines during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama seeks to reinforce professional relationships by encouraging collaboration and mutual understanding throughout combined training events alongside Panama’s security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    SOUTHCOM
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    Marine Corps
    Combat Engineer

