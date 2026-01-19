Sargento Segundo Brayan Rivera, with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, interacts with U.S. Marines during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama seeks to reinforce professional relationships by encouraging collaboration and mutual understanding throughout combined training events alongside Panama’s security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 16:26
|Photo ID:
|9493364
|VIRIN:
|260122-A-CM201-7163
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training [Image 21 of 21], by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.