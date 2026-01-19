U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Quinci Elphinstone supervises training as U.S. Marines conduct combined combat engineering with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama incorporates coordinated combined training events alongside Panamanian partners to support regional readiness at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
