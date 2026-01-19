U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Quinci Elphinstone supervises training as U.S. Marines conduct combined combat engineering with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, Jan. 22, 2026. The Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama incorporates coordinated combined training events alongside Panamanian partners to support regional readiness at the invitation of the Panamanian government. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)