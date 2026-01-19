U.S. Marines and Panamanian Partners Build Stronger Ties Through Combat Engineer Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sargento Segundo Brayan Rivera, with the Infantería de Marina de Panamá, awaits further instructions after completing an explosive setup during Marines combat engineer training in Panama, Jan. 22, 2026. The training supports bilateral cooperation by reinforcing coordination, discipline and shared operational standards between partner forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)