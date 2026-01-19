(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Nault, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9492466
    VIRIN: 251205-F-FM571-1738
    Resolution: 4582x3197
    Size: 980.76 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    16th EAS

