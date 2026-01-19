16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexa Reeves, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron Phoenix Raven member, prepares for a cargo mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)