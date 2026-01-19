16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers direct cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 5, 2025. The C-17 deployed to the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)